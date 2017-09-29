Tobias fails in bid to stop Ambunda's Salute Fight

By Kavii Vezemburuka

An urgent court interdict was brought before the High Court today by a lawyer representing the Nestor Tobias Sunshine and Fitness Academy to stop boxer Paulus "The Rock" Ambunda from fighting under the banner of Salute Boxing Academy at Otjiwarongo on Saturday.

There has been war of words between the two leading boxing stables in the country since former world champion Paulus "The Rock" Ambunda joined Salute Boxing Academy.

Today's application was however deemed not to be urgent by the court according to lawyer Matti Mwandingi who represented Salute Boxing Academy.

After arguments that started from eleven to lunch - the court ruled in favor of Salute Boxing Academy, meaning that Ambunda can now go into the ring against his Tanzanian opponent at Otjiwarongo tomorrow.

The application brought before the high court today was deemed not urgent and it was dismissed by judge Boas Uusiku.

The court victory was celebrated in style by the Salute Boxing Academy's management.

“I am happy that we won the case. God is big and my lawyer did not sleep he worked throughout the night. The truth came out Ambunda is a Salute boxer. The judgement was fair” Said Kamanya.

Ambunda has denied knowing of any contractual obligation with Nestor Tobias and has described his move to the Salute Boxing Academy as personal and for business reasons.

Salute Boxing Academy was represented by Matti Mwandingi while Kadila Amoono appeared for Nestor Sunshine.