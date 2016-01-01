KAVII VEZEMBURUKA

The annual Top Score 7-a-side football tournament for companies was officially launched in Windhoek last night and will kick off later this week.

The Ramblers sports club was buzzing with excitement and anticipation as the ball was set rolling, ahead of the highly anticipated draw for this year’s edition.

The Top Score 7-a-side tournament is a collaborative venture between Namib Mills and one of the country's oldest football clubs and has been growing steadily over the past fifteen years.

Ashante Manetti, the Public Relations officer at Namib Mills told NBC: “ We believe that sports creates well-rounded individuals and citizens in society and that's why we plough back into the community.”

The winning teams from the Top Score Coastal and Top Score Northern tournaments will join the Windhoek-based teams in the knock-out stages.

Trude Meaden, the managing director of Advantage Yer Advertising, declared: “We are proud of our longstanding and continued win-win relationship with Namib Mills and the Top Score brand and look forward to welcoming all participating teams for the next few weeks.”

Over 70 teams from various corporates and other businesses have entered to compete in the tournament, with matches to take place at the Ramblers fields in Pioneerspark as of Friday evening.