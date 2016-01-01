Monday morning saw young and old Rugby players flocking to Henties Bay for the annual Touch rugby tournament.

Each year, the tournament attracts an increasing number of spectators, with entertainment on offer for everyone.

This year's event provided a platform for

28 teams, including six boys teams between the age of nine and 13.

One of the players, who established an impressive record in the Namibian National Jersey is Damian Stevens. He has been part of the touchies tournament for years and walked away with the Player of the Day award this time around.

Damian has been part of the Touchies set-up since his been 14 years old.

The Scarlets walked away as the Best dressed team.

Team Alcobolic won the juniors category with team Vigo in second place.

The Engineers won the Cup against Closwa Biltong in the Senior final.

Touchies is expected to be held in 2017 once again.