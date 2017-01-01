UNAM continued their unbeaten streak in the Namibia Rugby Premier League when they defeated Wanderers 52-15 on Friday Night.

Both teams went into this encounter with players unavailable due to work commitments, duties with The Welvitschias or travels to Romania for the Gold Cup.

It was Unam who drew blood first through a try from Chessborough Lawrence. Soon after that, Renaud van Neel burst through Wanderers defense for a try. Denver Murorua converted and by the 10th minute UNAM were leading 12-0.

Wanderers soon came to the party and opened their account with flanker Dirk de Meyer barging over the line for a try converted by Duan Fourie. The

half time score was 17-12 in favour of the visitors.

The real action was reserved for the second half however, as UNAM rang in more tries with the scoreboard Master constantly busy.

Wanderers' backline were good at putting passes together but time and time again they were met by Unam' s forwards who were equally up to the task.

Unam finished strong with Lorenzo Louis, Chessborough, and Kali Thomas scoring comfortable tries.

FINAL SCORE UNAM 52, Wanders 15

Unam’s coach Johan Diergaardt said that it will highly unlikely for UNAM not to defend its trophy now.

“This is a good bunch of players and it will be a miracle if we do not go on to win this championship now.”Said Diergaardt.

Wanderers coach Charl du Toit applauded UNAM’s qualities but said that he is still hoping that his team makes it to the playoffs.

“we had a number of players out for the Suppersport challenge, But we have brought in players who don’t normally play. But I am confident that we will make it to the playoffs.” Concluded du Toit.