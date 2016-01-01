By Kavii Vezemburuka

The search for players who have what it takes to make Namibia a force to be reckoned with at the Under-20 rugby level started in Windhoek over the weekend.

The first Under-20s trials were held at the Hage Geingob rugby stadium where players performed under the eyes of coach Roger Thompson, who monitored their fitness level, speed, ball handling and readiness in trial matches throughout the half-day programme.

The Under 20's coach explained that the trials would assist in finding players who have the necessary characteristics to be selected and take the team to the next level in two upcoming events for the year 2017.

Thompson was however not pleased with all the performances on the day.

“We had a crop of youngsters capable of doing the job. We need to strengthened our depth in all the areas, especially our backs,” concluded Thompson.

The selected players are expected to don the national jersey in the two upcoming assignments on the 17th of April in the Africa Cup and the World Trophy Cup scheduled for Uruguay on the 11th of September this year.

The trials were marred by non-availability of some players from Unam and Western Suburbs who were allegedly threatened by their clubs to be suspended if they turned up for the trials as a result of unresolved issues between the said clubs and the rugby union. Sport Commissioner Monica Shapwa was left fuming at their decision.

“I am very disappointed in the action by the two teams. By doing so, the kids will be denied the opportunity to represent the country or getting contract to play big money rugby”, said Shapwa.