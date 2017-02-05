JANNETH !GAOSES

The 34th edition of Volleyball For All took place yesterday afternoon at DTS in Olympia.

The event,which was sponsored by Windhoek Draught, saw about 240 teams taking part.

The day was filled with fun and fitness as different amateur volleyball players battled it out to claim bragging rights at the end of the day.

People from all over town came in large numbers to show support for the teams and also enjoyed food and drinks that were on sale.

After a long day of playing ball, it was eventually time to crown the deserving teams.

DTS public relations officer Heiko Kesselmann said he liked the enthusiasm that people showed throughout the day.

"There is only one category and that is the mixed category. We didn’t include the men’s category this year just to make it more of a social and not a competitive play" he said.

Marshmellows walked away with the sportiest team title, The Mexican Things team was the best dressed, the most energetic team title went to The Rainmakers and team Spanspek was rewarded for the best team spirit.