TRIMO HERBST

The Walvis Bay Rugby Club is hard at work to prepare for the 2017 rugby season, which will kick off in two months'

Having finished last on the log in the Namibia Rugby Premier League's 2016 season, Walvis Bay Rugby Club Coach Gawan Estrerhuizen says the club's poor performance occurred due to various reasons.

" 2016 was a hard season for us. We were not prepared for the season and we struggled with numbers on the field, so that was a learning curve for us" he explained.

The 2017 season will see the club's first team play in the premier league once again, while their second team takes part in the reserve league.

There are currently over 80 players practising and player numbers are picking up on a daily basis. Coach Esterhuizen is confident of the abilities of the new coaching team and full of hope for a great 2017.

" I feel that we will be better prepared and work harder to get players ready and achive our goals this season" he proclaimed.

The club practises three times a week at the Jan Wilkens rugby stadium in Walvisbay and the training is open for everyone to join and relax at the club.