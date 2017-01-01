Benoit Makangali Vela of the Democratic Republic of Congo, who is challenging Paulus “The Hitman” Moses’s WBO Africa Lightweight title, has arrived in Namibia ahead of a boxing bonanza taking place this Saturday.

Accompanied by his manager, the Congolese boxer told a press conference this morning that they are in Namibia on a mission to dethrone The Hitman.

The 30-year-old boxer, who is currently the IBF continental champion, said his dream is to capture the world title, and for this to happen, he will be starting with the African title - which is currently with Paulus Moses.

“I am ready to fight him and take the title home. I have never seen my opponent fighting, but we are well-prepared for the night” said Vela.

Vela has not recorded any losses during his professional boxing career as yet. He won 12 out of his 13 fights and drew once.

The boxer urged other Congolese nationals living in Namibia to support him in big numbers, so that they can take the belt to the DRC.

Also present at the press conference was Med Sebyala of Uganda, who is challenging Walter Kautondokwa for the WBO Africa Middleweight title at the same boxing bonanza.

According to Sebyala, he is ready to keep the knock-out specialist in check for twelve rounds, with the main purpose of winning the fight.

“I am here to fight him and maintain him for all the rounds, but sure I will win the fight “ explained Sebyala.

The boxing bonanza dubbed "Defending Namibia’s Pride" is taking place on the 1st of April at Ramatex in Windhoek.