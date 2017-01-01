The Welwitschias lost their last match of the SuperSport Rugby Challenge against the Pumas on Saturday, to sum up yet another disappointment campaign.

Namibia was simply no match for their opponents Pumas, who ran a total of six tries in this match.

Emile Temperman was the first to register a try for Pumas. It came from a line out of the Welwitschias, who could not claim the aerial ball.

The Pumas soon got their second try through Jean-Paul Lewis, which was simply not picked up. It was another easy try.

While some thought that the Welwitchias would remedy their defensive weakness, Pumas soon scored an almost identical try from a scrum-drive through eighth-man Carel Greef to take a 21-point lead. That scoreline remained until halftime.

In the second half, Pumas started where they left off, using the same tactics, driving the Welwitschias who simply couldn't hold their ground for Greef’s second try of the afternoon and the fourth for his team.

By now it was an unassailable 28 point lead, which suggested more to come. Things simply did not work out for the Namibians as for the third time the Pumas came driving forward in a scum for Jannie Stander to register his try of the day and help his team to a comfortable 35-point lead.

Namibia scored a penalty in the 71st minute But it was this try from young Dirk von Weidts which saw the Namibian crowd in jubilation.

There was however still time for Greef to complete a hat-trick when he went over the line at the end to sum up a miserable afternoon for Namibia.

Pumas won the encounter comfortably by 42 points to 8.

Namibia won one game and lost seven in the SuperSport Rugby Challenge, which was organised by the South African Rugby Union.