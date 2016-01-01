CHRISTEL KOTZE

The South African under 18 team walked away victoriously at the 2017 edition of the Windhoek Gymnasium's Sevens Rugby Festival yesterday afternoon, with Windhoek Gymnasium's Under 15 and WHS under 19 group also winning in their respective age groups.

With the inauguration of the artificial rugby turf at Windhoek Gymnasium private school came the first Capricorn Group Sevens Rugby Festival.

The Festival saw teams coming from as far as Europe to participate in the two-day event and put Africa's first artificial rugby turf to the test and on the map.

The tournament was divided into three groups, including the under 15, under 19 and the under 18 International group..

Teams battled it out in the group stages on Friday afternoon and Saturday morning, with the Finals being played on Saturday afternoon.(12-15H00)

In the under 15 category the home team, WHK Gymnasium beat arch rivals ,WHS, 14 - 7.

The under 19 school final saw the two schools at it again. However, this time WHS showed why they will always remain of Namibian's leading rugby schools when they beat WHK Gymnasium 31-19.

After an intense under 19 match, the international final was somehow disappointing to the Namibian supporters as the Namibian team got run over by the South African Blitz Bokkies with a final score of 45 - 0.