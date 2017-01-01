By Lesley Tjiueza

Youngster Football club from won the maiden edition of the Harders Cup in Luderitz on Sunday beating arch rivals Novanam 5-3.

Youngsters FC’s fortunes were inspired by former Namibian Premier League player Eusibio Fredricks who scored a hat trick to inspire his team to a 5-3 victory. Romano Engelbrecht got the other two goals at the Luderitz Sport Stadium.

Fredricks’ 7 goals exploits in the competition meant he walked away with the Golden Boot award and he was quick to point out that there is plenty of talent in Luderitz.

“I am very happy for this award. I have not been too serious about football that’s because I am now a married man, family comes first. But you have seen it yourself. There is talent here in Luderitz judging from this competition.” Said Fredricks.

All in all, the first half produced some thrilling action with Eusebio Fredericks almost taking an early lead with a superb free kick only 4 minutes into the game but Novanam goalie Josef Fillipus was equal to the task paring the ball away for a corner kick.

Adam Keister and captain Hamman Linton scored the first half goals for Novanam who were left chasing the game for the better part of it. Ozalio Fredricks the younger brother to Eusibio proved a thorn in the flesh of Novanam’s defense in an afternoon of good football.

Half time score Youngsters FC 3-2 Novanam

Jorge Neto netted the 3rd goal for Novanam but they could not claw themselves back in the game as Youngster held on to with the tournament and bagged N$100 000.00

The third place was contested by Rush Ups and Atalnta Bucks and this a one man show as Runwall Mouton almost single handedly helped his team to oust Bucs 2-0.

Rush Ups received N$20 000. All six participating teams at the tournament, including those that didn't finish within the top-three category, all received N$5 000 each as a token of appreciation for their participation.

Hilaria Mukapuli, Mayor of Luderitz applauded the competition saying that the Luderitz Community was the winner.

“This was a very good initiative because everyone in the community benefited, The youngsters were engaged in football the business community made an income so it was worthwhile.” Said Mukapuli.

According to the organizers this competition wil be back in 2018 bigger and better.