The face of youth football in the country is expected to change for good, with the launch of the Hopsol Youth League that occurred in Windhoek yesterday.

The Hopsol League, which caters for Under-9 to Under-19 teams, will be organised by former Civics and Brave Warriors player Benjamin Collin under his BKK brand.

This is after the two parties penned a deal to launch a commitment that will improve youth football in Windhoek as a start-up.

Chairman of Hop Sol, Dr Robert Hopperdietzel, announced a staggering amount for the initiative that is earmarked to take thousand of youngsters off the streets and to soccer fields in the next three years.

There is also a plan in the pipeline to copy and paste the idea to other Namibian regions of in future.

To make the league the most successful and biggest in the country, former players and school teachers will be roped in as coaches.

The league, which will see 10 teams in each age group, will kick off on the 24th of February to end in October this year.