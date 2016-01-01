Having scored close to 50 goals during the first season of her professional carrier, Namibian football sensation Zenatha Coleman is excited about the prospects for 2017.

After the Brave Gladiators' impressive performance at the 2014 Women's Championship that was hosted in Namibia, international scouts started to show interest in the young goal poacher from Keetmanshoop in the //Karas region.

“I got a call from Jackie Gertze, saying that scouts wanted to see me but I was already back here in Keetmanshoop and they said that the scout was interested in me. After five months he searched for me a club in Lithuania. And he also asked if I can bring along one player and that's how Thomalina Adams was also part of the setup,” said Coleman.

The talented Coleman now plays for Gintra University in northern Lithuania as a left winger, where she is scoring goals if going out of fashion.

Coleman extended her contract at the club for another year, but hopes more women from Namibia will also get the opportunity to play at international level and thus put Namibia on the map.

“Brave gladiators should start to prepare much harder, they much have international games, they much be in camps so that come 2018 we should be ready and compete with the best in Africa, for the 2018 women's championships that will be held in Ghana,” concluded Coleman.

Coleman is in Namibia on holiday and will return for training in mid-February.